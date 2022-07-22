Advertisement

Zoo Atlanta’s Wild World Weekend set for July 30-31

Two-day event celebrates world cultures
Wild World Weekend takes place July 30 and 31 at Zoo Atlanta.
Wild World Weekend takes place July 30 and 31 at Zoo Atlanta.(Zoo Atlanta)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Zoo Atlanta will hold its annual Wild World Weekend July 30 and 31. The cultural heritage festival will take attendees on a world tour full of performances, demonstrations and much more.

Each day will focus on different parts of the world. Saturday will take guests to the Caribbean, Ireland, Mexico and China; Sunday will focus on Polynesia, Germany, India and Brazil.

Activities are free with general admission and a performance schedule can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Out & About in the ATL
Out and About in the ATL | July 22-24, 2022
Climate Change Impact in Georgia
What does climate change look like in Georgia and what do we do about it?
The 25th annual EGGtoberfest is headed to Lawrenceville Oct. 8
25th Annual EGGtober Fest scheduled for Oct. 8
Country artist Jamey Johnson will play the Stockbridge Amphitheater July 23
Jamey Johnson to play Stockbridge Amphitheater July 23