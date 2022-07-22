Zoo Atlanta’s Wild World Weekend set for July 30-31

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Zoo Atlanta will hold its annual Wild World Weekend July 30 and 31. The cultural heritage festival will take attendees on a world tour full of performances, demonstrations and much more.

Each day will focus on different parts of the world. Saturday will take guests to the Caribbean, Ireland, Mexico and China; Sunday will focus on Polynesia, Germany, India and Brazil.

Activities are free with general admission and a performance schedule can be found here.

