84-year-old Clayton County man reported missing

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Clayton County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 84-year-old Lester Glass who was last seen at 8 p.m. on Friday in Jonesboro.

He is described as an African-American man who is 5-foot-11 and weighs 180 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair and was last seen wearing blue jeans, grey with red and white new balance shoes and a veteran’s hat.

Officials say Glass has dementia and is unable to care for himself.

Authorities say he may be traveling in a 2008 red Chevrolet Trailblazer or he may be on foot.

If you have any information, please contact 678-610-4781.

