94.5 radio personality MiAsia Symone to host backpack drive, block party

UNION CITY, Ga. (CBS46) - Prominent Streets 94.5 FM radio personality MiAsia Symone has partnered with BMW of South Atlanta for a back-to-school block party and backpack drive on July 31.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. at 4171 Jonesboro Rd. in Union City. There will be an RSVP list at the entrance. Attendees will also receive a food voucher for a slice of pizza and drink.

The event will also feature face painting, games, prizes, music, free haircuts, prizes for kids, a special guest speaker and special celebrity guests. BMW of South Atlanta, the Coca-Cola Bottling Company, Rap Snacks helped sponsor the event.

“My goal is to not only provide kids with school supplies but also provide entertainment just to give parents a break for half a day. I’ve always wanted to find different ways to empower and inspire those around me and in my community,” said Symone. “I come from parents who are big on community service and truly believe in assisting others when in need.”

Symone says she hopes to help 200 students with backpacks and other important school supplies that have been hard to find for many families amid rising inflation across the country.

“Inflation is insane right now,” Symone said. “We are definitely in tougher times for our country. The back-to-school drive is very important because parents spend a lot of money on gas and food to feed their families. In addition to getting them back and forth, it can take away from the budget usually set aside yearly for school supplies.”

Symone’s passion for her community was influenced by her parents, who owned a Stone Mountain daycare from 1996-2009.

“There, I was able to grow up with and connect to other kids on a daily basis. I remember our conversations, shared emotions, and common struggles,” she added. “People really looked at my parents as their parents too because we all spent so much time together. This event will give me that sense of togetherness again.”

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.