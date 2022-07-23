Advertisement

Atlanta native Malik Willis signs four-year deal with Tennessee Titans

FILE - Liberty quarterback Malik Willis (7) carries the ball against Troy during the first half...
FILE - Liberty quarterback Malik Willis (7) carries the ball against Troy during the first half of an NCAA football game in Troy, Ala., in this Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, file photo. The Flames, behind former Auburn quarterback Malik Willis, have beaten Campbell (48-7) and Old Dominion (45-17) at home and edged Troy (21-13) on the road. They play at Syracuse on Friday night, Sept. 24.
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta native and former Roswell High School graduate Malik Willis reportedly signed a four-year deal with the Tennessee Titans, according to NFL.com.

Willis was selected in the third round of the 2022 NFL draft.

The former Roswell standout quarterback will provide depth behind veteran quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

