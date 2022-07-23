Atlanta Open set to kick off at Atlantic Station

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - In the shadows of downtown Atlanta, some of the best tennis players in the world will get their shot at glory.

Atlanta Open week has arrived and it’s sure to be a winner. The tournament runs July 23-31 at Atlantic Station and will feature stars like John Isner and Coco Gauff.

“I’ll start out with Atlanta is the number one tennis city in the world. According to Scarborough research, there is almost 350,000 people in metro Atlanta that share that common passion. It’s because of the weather, ALTA and USTA, and the ease of being able to play,” said Eddie Gonzalez, Atlanta Open Tournament Director.

Match play begins on Saturday but already, the event is a stroke of good fortune for the local economy generating more than $10 million.

“We have to use three hotels as official hotel partners. We have to use vendors for signage, the stadium build, and the airport and so that economic impact is something that we’re proud to help bring to Atlanta,” Gonzalez said.

And with Stadium Court just feet from Atlantic Station, businesses will benefit from the 40,000 fans expected to visit the city during the next week.

“Our restaurants see the greatest bump I feel like with probably a 20-percent increase, and then our soft goods retailer and apparel stores see at least a minimum of a 10-percent increase that week of tennis,” said Starr Cumming, Atlantic Station Retail Director.

“If you talk to our friends at Atlantic Station, they say our event is the second busiest week of the year outside of the holiday time frame,” said Gonzalez.

