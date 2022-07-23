Atlanta Police look to add 500+ officers amid summer crime spike

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -Atlanta Police are working on boosting their numbers amid crime spikes, spending Saturday at Lenox Square recruiting new officers and 911 dispatchers.

“I’m glad it happened because it’s more convenient that I was actually able to come here and do the interview and start the process,” said candidate Ashton Best.

The event had shoppers able to go through background checks and interviews all in an afternoon to join the Atlanta Police force.

“It’s pretty straight forward, it’s just a lot,” said Best.

“So there are a a lot of hoops just because of what we do. Of course, we want to make sure that we always look for the ideal or perfect police officer,” said Deputy Chief Prenzinna Spann.

APD had a similar event at Lenox back in march that saw them pick up four recruits. According to a city budget meeting, the department needs more than 500 officers to combat the spike of crime they’ve seen over the summer.

“We always want to make sure we have enough officers that we can deploy on the street to make sure we can address those public safety needs,” said Spann.

The old APD chief , Erika Shields, is also trying to recruit in the city, despite being the Louisville Kentucky police chief now. Recruiters with APD are also looking beyond their jurisdiction for candidates.

“We are consistently, every week, trying to recruit somewhere. Whether it’s local or whether it’s out of state,” said Spann.

