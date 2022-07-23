Advertisement

Back-to-School bash supports Georgia foster families in need

Class is almost back in session and stores are already starting to stock up on back-to-school...
Class is almost back in session and stores are already starting to stock up on back-to-school supplies.(Humberto Giles-Sanchez)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A back-to-school bash event was held in Tucker Saturday afternoon to help foster families in Georgia.

According to Wellroot CEO Allison Ashe, “Wellroot’s goal is to provide space for entertainment and networking in addition to training and support.”

Officials add that foster family recruitment is currently trending down. Wellroot has seen a 52% decrease in families interested in fostering since pre-COVID.

Wellroot’s CEO will be on hand to discuss this downward trend, the current need for foster families in Georgia and why the “back to school” time is such a key moment for those needing care.

Attendees participated in games and activities and were encouraged to help support the community and support back-to-school needs for foster families.

