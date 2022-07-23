Advertisement

Family Dollar voluntarily recalls more than 400 products

By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Family Dollar company has announced it is voluntarily recalling more than 400 products from store shelves.

Officials say items including soap, toothpaste, eye drops and pain relievers are being recalled because they were “stored at improper temperatures.”

The FDA says products were shipped to U.S. store locations dating back to May 2022.

Officials add that customers can return those products and get a refund.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Imagen ilustrativa
Woman killed, 10-year-old girl injured in Lithonia shooting Saturday
Class is almost back in session and stores are already starting to stock up on back-to-school...
Back-to-School bash supports Georgia foster families in need
FILE - This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control...
Rising monkeypox cases cause concern in Georgia as ‘global emergency’ declared
Rising monkeypox cases cause concern in Georgia as ‘global emergency’ declared
Rising monkeypox cases cause concern in Georgia as ‘global emergency’ declared