First Alert Forecast | Seasonably hot weather, few storms are in the weekend forecast!

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A classic summer weather pattern rules the First Alert Forecast into the start of the coming workweek. Seasonably hot temperatures, humidity and spotty storms are expected for the next several days.

Temperatures are peaking in the upper 80s and lower 90s across the area this afternoon. It’s feeling like it’s in the mid to upper 90s, when moisture in the air is factored in. Drink plenty of water while enjoying outdoor activities.

RADAR CHECK | It's a bit quieter than this time yesterday, as expected. Only spotty showers and storms are in the forecast through early evening; 9 p.m. or so.@cbs46

There are a few storms dotting the area; only a few folks will get poured on. Occasional lightning and brief heavy rain are likely with the strongest storms. However, storms are very hit-or-miss today. The forecast dries out overnight, but it’ll remain muggy.

We wake up to a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the low to mid-70s in many areas Sunday morning. Sunshine sends temperatures into the upper 80s and lower 90s by mid-afternoon. As temperatures warm, clouds grow taller and a few showers and thunderstorms are forecast to develop. There could be a bit more rain around for Sunday outdoor plans.

Don’t cancel anything, but keep an eye on where rain is popping up through the afternoon and early evening.

The same general weather pattern lingers into next week; spotty storms and seasonably hot weather. The next boost in the chance of rain arrives later next week.

