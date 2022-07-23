Police hope to find hit-and-run driver that badly injured man and 6-year-old

MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Two people, including a 6-year-old boy, were critically injured in a hit-and-run crash in Marietta, according to the Marietta Police Department.

The incident happened just after 9 p.m. Friday, the department said, on Chert Road between Roswell Road and Gresham Road.

Police said a 30-year-old man was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital and the boy was taken to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, both in critical condition.

Police said the two were walking alongside Chert Road when they were hit from behind.

The driver of the suspect vehicle left the scene without attempting to render aid or notify police, according to a police spokesperson.

Police said they are searching for a possibly black or dark blue Toyota Corolla made between 2009 and 2013. The vehicle was also described as having a spoiler on the back and stickers (possibly cartoon in nature) on the back window,” police said.

Police released a photo of a car similar to the one they are searching for.

According to a statement from police, at this time they will not be releasing the names of the hit-and-run victims.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact Officer R. Clark at 770-794-5364,” MPD said.

