Woman killed, 10-year-old girl injured in Lithonia shooting Saturday
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after police say a woman in her 40′s was killed and a 10-year-old girl was critically injured in a shooting Saturday morning.
According to DeKalb County Police Department officials, the shooting happened at the 1800 block of Harmony Hill Court around 11:30 a.m.
Upon arrival, officers say they located the woman dead and the girl suffering from a gunshot wound. The child was rushed to an area hospital.
Detectives are actively investigating this shooting. No further information is available.
RELATED:
- ‘Senseless shootings:’ metro counties take regional approach against crime
- Shootings near grocery stores across the metro stoke fear in shoppers
- In wake of a spike in crime, Atlanta Police host neighborhood safety training
Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.