Advertisement

Woman killed, 10-year-old girl injured in Lithonia shooting Saturday

Imagen ilustrativa
Imagen ilustrativa(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato Elements)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after police say a woman in her 40′s was killed and a 10-year-old girl was critically injured in a shooting Saturday morning.

According to DeKalb County Police Department officials, the shooting happened at the 1800 block of Harmony Hill Court around 11:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers say they located the woman dead and the girl suffering from a gunshot wound. The child was rushed to an area hospital.

Detectives are actively investigating this shooting. No further information is available.

RELATED:

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Class is almost back in session and stores are already starting to stock up on back-to-school...
Back-to-School bash supports Georgia foster families in need
FILE - This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control...
Rising monkeypox cases cause concern in Georgia as ‘global emergency’ declared
Family Dollar
Family Dollar voluntarily recalls more than 400 products
Rising monkeypox cases cause concern in Georgia as ‘global emergency’ declared
Rising monkeypox cases cause concern in Georgia as ‘global emergency’ declared