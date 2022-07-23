Woman killed, 10-year-old girl injured in Lithonia shooting Saturday

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after police say a woman in her 40′s was killed and a 10-year-old girl was critically injured in a shooting Saturday morning.

According to DeKalb County Police Department officials, the shooting happened at the 1800 block of Harmony Hill Court around 11:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers say they located the woman dead and the girl suffering from a gunshot wound. The child was rushed to an area hospital.

Detectives are actively investigating this shooting. No further information is available.

