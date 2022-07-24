19-year-old arrested in connection to hit-and-run that injured man and child

MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A 19-year-old man faces multiple charges including reckless driving and driving without a license after he is accused of critically injuring a 6-year-old boy and a 30-year-old man in Marietta Friday evening.

According to the Marietta Police Department, the incident happened just after 9 p.m. Friday on Chert Road between Roswell Road and Gresham Road.

Police arrested Horacio Lopez-Vail after officers received a tip from a caller and located his vehicle at his Marietta residence on Saturday.

The 30-year-old man was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital and the boy was taken to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, both in critical condition, according to police.

Police said the two were walking alongside Chert Road when they were hit from behind.

Lopez-Vail is also accused of leaving the scene without attempting to render aid or notify police, according to a police spokesperson.

Police said Lopez-Vail was driving in a black or dark blue Toyota Corolla made between 2009 and 2013. The vehicle was also described as having a spoiler on the back and stickers (possibly cartoon in nature) on the back window,” police said.

Police released a photo of a car similar to the one they are searching for.

According to a statement from police, at this time they will not be releasing the names of the hit-and-run victims.

