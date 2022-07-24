6 injured, 2 critical after drive-by shooting on Northside Drive in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Multiple people were taken to a hospital after being shot in an alleged drive-by shooting early Sunday morning.

According to police, eight people were gathered outside the Shell gas station at 1695 Northside Dr. NW just before 1 a.m. when shots were fired from a car passing by.

The gas station sits near the Diamond Club.

Police said six victims are in stable condition and two other victims remain in critical condition.

The victims are six females – aged 16-21, and two males – aged 18 and 21.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.