69-year-old wanted in connection to shooting that left one dead and one injured. (Clayton County Police Photo)(Clayton County PD)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A 69-year-old man is wanted in connection to a double shooting that left a 34-year-old woman dead and another man injured, Clayton County police officials said.

On July 21, officers responded to a double shooting at the 4500 block of Richard Road in Conley.

Officers located a woman later identified as Monique Miles who was dead from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers later found a male victim in another room suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to a local hospital. The extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

Police say Charles Wise faces multiple charges including murder, aggravated assault and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime. He is described as an African-American male with black or grey hair and possibly bald. He has brown eyes and is 6-foot-1.

This is an active investigation.

If anyone has any information in reference to this incident or the whereabouts of Wise, please contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS or the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.

