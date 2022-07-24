Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians night held Saturday as Braves top Angels

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Braves hosted their annual Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians Night at Truist Park on Saturday.

The EBCI held several demonstrations and performances around the park prior to the game against the L.A. Angels.

First round draft pick JR Ritchie visits Truist Park on July 23, 2022. Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Bravesduring the game between the Atlanta Braves and the Los Angeles Angels on July 23, 2022. Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Braves (Matthew Grimes | Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Braves)

The Raven Rock Dancers on the Plaza Green had a musical performance and an on-field presentation featuring tribal royalty. Tribal representatives threw out the first pitch.

The Third Base Gate hosted EBCI vendors sold handmade goods and “Where She Walked,” an art exhibit focusing on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women.

The Braves welcomed more than 200 members of the EBCI to the game, including Principal Chief, Richard Sneed, Tribe Elders and more.

The Braves defeated the Los Angeles Angels 7-2 on Saturday evening and currently have a 58-38 record.

