First Alert Forecast | Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible through sunset!
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - There hasn’t been much of any change to the overall weather pattern across the southeast. Hot temperatures, summer-time humidity and a daily chance of spotty thunderstorms remain in the First Alert Forecast for several more days.
Temperatures are peaking in the upper 80s and lower 90s this afternoon. Though, it’ll feel 3° to 5°, or so, hotter when you factor in the mugginess. It’s hot enough for a few showers and thunderstorms to bubble up through the afternoon. You can keep your outdoor plans, but remain aware of the weather around you.
Temperatures cool through the 80s, and eventually into the 70s, this evening. As temperatures cool, the chance of spotty downpours diminishes. It’ll remain mostly dry and muggy across Metro Atlanta into the wee hours of Monday morning.
The same weather pattern lingers into the workweek...
A few showers are possible Monday morning; mainly northwest of Metro Atlanta. Like the past few days, temperatures warm into the upper 80s and lower 90s Monday afternoon. The heat of the afternoon brings the return of hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms. A couple storms may produce frequent lightning and brief heavy rain.
Plan on more of the same through Thursday. An approaching ‘cool front’ boosts the chance of rain Friday, into next weekend.
Have a great rest of your Sunday,
Cutter
