Funeral held for coach killed in Gwinnett County gas station shooting

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - The funeral for beloved high school football coach Bradley Coleman who was shot and killed at a gas station was held Saturday.

Gwinnett County Police tell CBS46 that the incident happened in the parking lot at the intersection of Peachtree Parkway and Peachtree Corners Circle in Peachtree Corners on July 10.

Quicktrip shooting in Gwinnett County (CBS46 News)

Three men were wanted in connection to the armed attempted carjacking attempt.

Police confirmed that 29-year-old Coleman was putting air into his tires at the gas station when a black four-door sedan with three people inside pulled up next to him. Police say two individuals got out of the car and got into a physical altercation with Coleman.

One of the individuals got into his car and tried to back out but crashed into another car.

A vigil was recently held for community members, family, friends and students impacted by the coach’s death.

The Gwinnett County Police Department arrested 20-year-old David Jarrad Booker of Stone Mountain for the murder of Coleman.

Coleman’s cousin Don Expose recently spoke to CBS46 News.

“It’s definitely a shock on the whole family. He was a positive person,” Expose said. “Senseless act of violence. Senseless because he was getting air. He was just getting air for his tire, and someone jumped in the car with him.”

Coleman leaves behind his 6-year-old daughter.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.