GBI responding to shooting involving an officer in Fayette County

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - GBI is responding to a shooting involving an officer in Fayette County.

Authorities tell CBS46 the shooting happened Sunday morning near Shiloh Mobile Home Ranch off Shiloh Drive in Peachtree City.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Atlanta Police, Fulton County Sherriff’s deputies, and Peachtree City Police are on scene, according to a spokesperson.

No word on if anyone died in the incident.

CBS46 will update this story as it develops.

We’re out in Peachtree City at the Shiloh Mobile Home Ranch, where police tell me an officer was shot. They tell us that officer was rushed to Grady. Fayette County deputies, Peachtree City PD, GBI, APD, and Tyrone PD are just a few of the responding agencies. @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/oKJrMFoUa9 — Madeline Montgomery (@MadelineTV) July 24, 2022

