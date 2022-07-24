Advertisement

GBI responding to shooting involving an officer in Fayette County

GBI: Fayette County OIS investigation
GBI: Fayette County OIS investigation(WGCL)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - GBI is responding to a shooting involving an officer in Fayette County.

Authorities tell CBS46 the shooting happened Sunday morning near Shiloh Mobile Home Ranch off Shiloh Drive in Peachtree City.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Atlanta Police, Fulton County Sherriff’s deputies, and Peachtree City Police are on scene, according to a spokesperson.

No word on if anyone died in the incident.

CBS46 will update this story as it develops.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

10-year-old shot, woman found dead
10-year-old shot, woman found dead
Sunday AM Weather Forecast
Sunday Morning Weather 7/24
High school football coach Bradley Coleman
Funeral held for coach killed in Gwinnett County gas station shooting
Reproductive rights rally held in Atlanta Saturday
Reproductive rights rally held in Atlanta