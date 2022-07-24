Police need help identifying man wanted for Atlanta shooting injured 2 men

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta Police investigators are seeking the public’s help to identify a man wanted for the July 17 shooting of two people in northwest Atlanta.

Officials say the man is shown in surveillance video and photos at the Citgo gas station before the incident occurred.

Around 2:13 a.m., police responded to the 3600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive NW. for a report of a person shot.

Officers located one shooting victim in front of the location and another shooting victim at a nearby apartment complex at 405 Fairburn Rd.

Both victims told police they were standing in front of 3657 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. with others when a man walked across the street and allegedly shot at them, striking them both before they ran away.

Both gunshot victims were transported to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect, in this case, should contact 911 or Crime Stoppers Atlanta. Information on the case can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeATL.com

