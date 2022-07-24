Advertisement

Reproductive rights rally held in Atlanta

Reproductive rights rally held in Atlanta Saturday
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A reproductive rights rally was held in Atlanta on Saturday afternoon.

A group of activists, local organizations and community members joined the Georgia NAACP in marching from Cosmopolitan AME Church to the Georgia state capitol. The group voiced their frustrations against the U.S. Supreme Court ruling to overturn Roe V. Wade.

The controversial ruling sparked many protests across the United States and has been heavily criticized.

“There are two differences between reproductive rights and reproductive justice,” one attendee said.

Organizers say the new ruling disproportionally impacts black women as they are at higher risk of dying from pregnancy-related causes.

RELATED: How SCOTUS’ abortion ruling impacts Georgia’s November elections

Georgia AG files court notice requesting Heartbeat Law to go into effect

Atlanta mother, daughter respond to Roe v. Wade leak, Planned Parenthood speaks

A look at 50 years of U.S. Supreme Court abortion decisions

Legal analyst Page Pate talks about US Supreme Court abortion ruling

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Funeral held for coach killed in shooting in Gwinnett County
Funeral held for coach killed in Gwinnett County gas station shooting
In this 2022 provided by the Schmidt and Morehead families, Tyler Schmidt, left, and his wife...
Parents, 6-year-old girl fatally shot in tent at Iowa park
Reproductive rights rally held in Atlanta Saturday
Funeral held for beloved coach who was shot and killed at a gas station