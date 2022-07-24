Reproductive rights rally held in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A reproductive rights rally was held in Atlanta on Saturday afternoon.

A group of activists, local organizations and community members joined the Georgia NAACP in marching from Cosmopolitan AME Church to the Georgia state capitol. The group voiced their frustrations against the U.S. Supreme Court ruling to overturn Roe V. Wade.

The controversial ruling sparked many protests across the United States and has been heavily criticized.

“There are two differences between reproductive rights and reproductive justice,” one attendee said.

Organizers say the new ruling disproportionally impacts black women as they are at higher risk of dying from pregnancy-related causes.

RELATED: How SCOTUS’ abortion ruling impacts Georgia’s November elections

Georgia AG files court notice requesting Heartbeat Law to go into effect

Atlanta mother, daughter respond to Roe v. Wade leak, Planned Parenthood speaks

A look at 50 years of U.S. Supreme Court abortion decisions

Legal analyst Page Pate talks about US Supreme Court abortion ruling

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.