Zoe Safe House partners with Trap Music Museum for back-to-school drive

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The world-renowned Trap Music Museum and prominent Atlanta-based community organization Zoe Safe House hope to give back to the community and raise more awareness about the financial struggles many faces.

Founded in 2015, the Zoe Safe House is a multi-issue organization that specializes in community outreach and resource programs to bring awareness and change to mental health.

“We partnered with the Trap Music Museum on projects in the past. So, we presented them with the idea of a back-to-school drive, and they loved it,” said Co-Founder Edmonia Doe. “Inflation is a thing and a lot of the communities that we serve are lower-income living and are in desperate need. Many families can’t afford school supplies and some students have gone to school with paper bags as backpacks.”

Trap Music Museum Manager CJ Williams also has seen many families struggle and hopes to help.

“I was a teacher for 12 years, so I know first hand the struggle and lack of resources that many communities experience, Williams said. “We know times are hard and a lot of families can’t afford school supplies and it’s sad, but we want to help.”

There have been some students across metro Atlanta who have had to go to school with plastic bags to carry their supplies because they couldn’t afford backpacks.

“The importance of providing students in our communities with resources to confidently be successful in the classroom is paramount,” said Williams. “As The Trap Music Museum joins together with our patrons and organizations in the community for our back-to-school drive, we are focused on the future. Our goal is to meet the needs of families while inspiring and empowering the next generation to feel supported and encouraged in reaching their highest heights in their educational journeys.”

Doe says it was very important to partner with the Trap Music Museum because they have a powerful platform and are also very passionate about giving back to the community.

“The deficiencies with purchasing school supplies is not only an issue with students and families in low-income neighborhoods, but it’s also an issue with some teachers as some school districts don’t provide a high enough budget. That leads to some teachers coming out of their own pockets to help students in need,” said Doe.

The school supplies will be collected Monday-Friday 4 p.m. - 10 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday 12 p.m. - 2 p.m. until July 29.

There are several back-to-school drives happening in and around the metro Atlanta area as the upcoming school year approaches.

