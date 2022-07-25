Advertisement

Black bear seen wandering through Alpharetta was hit by car, officials say

Officials warn not to interact with bears, secure pets, homes and garbage cans
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 9:31 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Alpharetta Police Department officials say a black bear that was spotted wandering through several neighborhoods was hit by a car and ran back into the woods behind the Hotel at Avalon.

Officials warn to exercise caution and do not approach or attempt to help the bear. The Department of Natural Resources has been notified.

According to the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety Facebook page, the bear was reportedly moving south through neighborhoods along highway 9. The last report had the bear spotted near Winthrope Chase.

Remember not to leave food or trash lying around your property.

