Celebrating National Wine & Cheese Day!

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It’s National Wine and Cheese Day! The Random Whine’s Kaye Jackson stopped by the studio to celebrate and showcase wines and a cheese board assembled by Tam Mixon.

Jackson’s interest began out of a desire for normalcy following a breast cancer diagnosis. After she recovered, she contacted a winery and a collaboration began.

Proceeds from the winery’s Red Blend and Pinot Grigio go to supporting cancer patients. They can be ordered online or found throughout the Atlanta metro area.

