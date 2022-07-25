Advertisement

Celebrating National Wine & Cheese Day!

Do you want some cheese with that whine?
Proceeds from the winery’s Red Blend and Pinot Grigio go to supporting cancer patients.
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It’s National Wine and Cheese Day! The Random Whine’s Kaye Jackson stopped by the studio to celebrate and showcase wines and a cheese board assembled by Tam Mixon.

Jackson’s interest began out of a desire for normalcy following a breast cancer diagnosis. After she recovered, she contacted a winery and a collaboration began.

Proceeds from the winery’s Red Blend and Pinot Grigio go to supporting cancer patients. They can be ordered online or found throughout the Atlanta metro area.

