CPR helps save the life of collapsed umpire during Marietta baseball tournament

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Long Island Titan baseball team was live streaming when the unexpected happened at the top of the 6th inning. They were playing in the WWBA National Championships in Marietta.

”Right before he collapsed, my co-coach asked him the count. He carried himself very strangely. He waved his hands in a weird way. We were like, ‘Wow, that doesn’t look right,’ said Coach Andrew Aschettino with Long Island Titan Baseball.

The pitch is thrown. The umpire collapses. Coach Aschettino runs to his side.

”I thought he just fainted but when I got there I realized it was more serious than that. He wasn’t breathing. I took his pulse, couldn’t get anything and started chest compression right away. After the second set of compression, he gasped,” said Aschettino.

Rachel Cowan, a New York nurse and mother of one of the players, was second. She took over chest compressions.

“He started moving his arms, started moving his head a little bit which to me was a sign of life. Once you get the sign of life you turn them on their left side into the rescue position, which I did. And then he lost consciousness again,” said Cowan.

”She was a godsend. It took over 20 minutes for EMS to arrive and she stabilized this guy. She was unbelievable,” said Aschettino.

The umpire survived. In fact, he called Andrew and Rachel the day after the incident thanking them for their relentless determination to keep him breathing.

”We actually weren’t even supposed to be on that field. We were supposed to be at a whole other field not in that complex and at a different time so I really feel like the hand of God brought us to that place,” said Cowan, “If he wasn’t our umpire, who knows what would’ve happened.”

The coach tells CBS46 that he is hoping the players on the team learned how important it is to do what they can to help someone, never to stand idly by. He says if you’re not CPR certified, to start the process because one certification might be a life-saving decision.

