Dekalb County to begin monkeypox vaccinations

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Dekalb County Board of Health will begin offering monkeypox vaccinations July 26. Vaccinations will begin at the Richardson Health Center and T.O. Vinson Health Center July 26 before expanding to the Clifton Springs Health Center July 29 and North DeKalb Health Center Aug. 1.

North Dekalb Health Center will also be the site of the county’s first large vaccination clinic July 29 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. 200 appointments will be available for that clinic.

Appointments can be scheduled by visiting the Dekalb County Board of Health website or contacting one of the following organizations: NAESM, Positive Impact Health Center, Someone Cares, Standing to Achieve New Direction (STAND) or Thrive SS.

The CDC estimates Georgia has 211 cases of the disease.

