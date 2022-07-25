Advertisement

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Upper 80′s, pop-up storms this afternoon in metro Atlanta

Upper 80's, pop-up storms in metro Atlanta Monday
By Rodney Harris
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 5:54 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Expect mostly cloudy skies in metro Atlanta Monday afternoon with temperatures in the upper 80′s and pop-up storms in the evening.

Monday’s forecast

High - 89°

Normal high - 90°

Chance of rain - 30%

What you need to know

Our summer forecast continues in metro Atlanta today with hot and humid conditions in the afternoon. With plenty of moisture in place, pop-up storms are expected again in the afternoon and evening with the rain coverage today at 30%.

Monday's forecast in Atlanta
Monday's forecast in Atlanta(CBS46)

The forecast will remain the same in metro Atlanta until Friday, which is when rain chances will increase due to a front pushing south, closer to Georgia.

