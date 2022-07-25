Have you seen him? Clayton County police search for missing man

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Mattie’s Call has been issued for a missing Jonesboro man after he disappeared early Monday morning.

Clayton County police are looking for 40-year-old Keeyon Williams who was last seen on the 8,000 block of Lexington Drive in Jonesboro. He is described as being 6-foot-1-inch tall and weighing about 150 pounds. Williams has black hair and brown eyes. Clayton County police say he has been diagnosed with mental retardation, Bipolar Disorder and Schizophrenia.

Williams was last seen wearing a peach shirt, pants and tennis shoes.

If you have any information on his whereabouts call Clayton County police at 770-477-4026.

