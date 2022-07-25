Man wanted for indecent exposure, sexual battery at clothing stores across Gwinnett County

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Investigators have released pictures of a man they’re looking for in connection to several indecent exposures and sexual battery incidents at multiple clothing stores around Gwinnett County.

The unidentified man is also being investigated for similar incidents in Dawson County and other jurisdictions, according to police.

Gwinnett County police said the man in all incidents is described as a white man between 5-feet-8-inches and 5-feet-10 inches tall. He weighs between 175 to 200 pounds with small, decayed teeth.

Police believe the first reported incident happened on March 17 when the man went inside Clothes Mentor at 3310 Buford Drive in Bufford.

Police said a victim stated they were helping a man in the store when he rubbed his body on them while exposing his private parts.

Investigators do not know if the man left on foot or was in a car after leaving the store.

The man was reported nearly 4 months later on July 6, when he allegedly rubbed his body on an employee, and exposed his private parts inside the Vans store in the Mall of Georgia.

Police said when the employee told co-workers what happened the man left the store on foot and went inside the mall.

If anyone has any information that could help identify the man call Gwinnett County detectives at 770-513-5300. Or Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

