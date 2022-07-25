MARTA to unveil art projects July 31

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Artbound, MARTA’s public art program, will unveil new installations July 31. Rinse + Repeat features the work of Atlanta poets at 10 metro bus stations, with a twist: the poems are only visible in the rain. Art in Transit Director Katherine Dirga said, “it may be the only time you hope it rains as you’re waiting for the bus!”

Curator ANON The Griot led a panel that selected poems submitted by Atlanta area poets. ANON wrote a poem specifically for the installation, which will be unveiled at the West End station July 31 from noon to 2 p.m. There will also be poetry readings, a live DJ and refreshments.

