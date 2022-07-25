Town Center at Cobb to host Caffeine & Octane car show

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - One of America’s largest monthly car shows will be held at Kennesaw’s Town Center at Cobb Aug. 7. The Caffeine & Octane Atlanta car show was previously held at Road Atlanta and typically boasts over 1,000 vehicles, including exotics, British vehicles and convertibles.

The show will be open from 9 a.m. to noon and is free to the public. It’s also free to exhibit a vehicle, provided spots are open. The show will be held directly in front of the mall’s food court.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.