Advertisement

Atlanta Watershed’s FLOAT initiative to assist with past due water bills

(Arizona's Family)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The City of Atlanta Department of Watershed Management has announced dates and locations for customers to participate in its Flexible Levels, Options, & Affordable Terms (FLOAT) Initiative.

The program offers assistance to single family residences with past due account balances to bring accounts current, provide resources to customers who are experiencing financial challenges, address field service requests, and correct billing errors.

RELATED | Atlanta woman gets whopping $9,600 water bill after meter replacement

The following is a list of dates and locations for customers to participate:

Adams Park Library,  – Districts 10/11

  • 2231 Campbellton Road SW, Atlanta, GA 30311
    • Thursday, July 28 – Friday, July 29
    • Monday, Aug. 8 – Thursday, Aug. 11
    • Saturday, Aug. 13

WorkSource Atlanta – District 1

  • 818 Pollard Boulevard SW, Atlanta, GA 30315
    • Monday, Aug. 1 – Friday, Aug. 5

Northwest Library – District 9

  • 2489 Perry Boulevard NW, Atlanta, GA 30318
    • Monday, Aug. 15 – Friday, Aug. 19

Auburn Avenue Library – Districts 4/5

  • 101 Auburn Avenue NE, Atlanta, GA 30303
    • Monday, Aug. 22 – Friday, Aug. 26

Northside Library – District 8

  • 3295 Northside Parkway, Atlanta, GA 30327
    • Monday, Aug. 29 – Friday, Sept. 2

Ponce de Leon Library – District 2

  • 980 Ponce de Leon Avenue NE, Atlanta, GA 30306
    • Monday, Sept. 19
    • Thursday, Aug. 22
    • Saturday, Aug. 24

Buckhead Library – Districts 6/7

  • 269 Buckhead Avenue NE, Atlanta, GA 30305
    • Saturday, Aug. 27 – Thursday, Sept. 1

The FLOAT Initiative includes account adjustments, interest-free payment plans, and one-time grants and credits that will be made available to customers who participate in the program.

Click here for additional dates and locations.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

School bus driver shortage in Atlanta
School districts across metro Atlanta in desperate need of bus drivers
unpaid property tax
Landlord’s unpaid property taxes threaten Lindridge-Martin tenant’s home
Mosquito tests positive according to Mesa County Public Health
West Nile infected mosquitos found in Fulton County
Group of protesters set to stay on Georgia Capitol steps, rallying for abortion rights
Pro-choice advocates file new lawsuit against Georgia six-week abortion ban