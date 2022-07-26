Atlanta Watershed’s FLOAT initiative to assist with past due water bills
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The City of Atlanta Department of Watershed Management has announced dates and locations for customers to participate in its Flexible Levels, Options, & Affordable Terms (FLOAT) Initiative.
The program offers assistance to single family residences with past due account balances to bring accounts current, provide resources to customers who are experiencing financial challenges, address field service requests, and correct billing errors.
The following is a list of dates and locations for customers to participate:
Adams Park Library, – Districts 10/11
- 2231 Campbellton Road SW, Atlanta, GA 30311
- Thursday, July 28 – Friday, July 29
- Monday, Aug. 8 – Thursday, Aug. 11
- Saturday, Aug. 13
WorkSource Atlanta – District 1
- 818 Pollard Boulevard SW, Atlanta, GA 30315
- Monday, Aug. 1 – Friday, Aug. 5
Northwest Library – District 9
- 2489 Perry Boulevard NW, Atlanta, GA 30318
- Monday, Aug. 15 – Friday, Aug. 19
Auburn Avenue Library – Districts 4/5
- 101 Auburn Avenue NE, Atlanta, GA 30303
- Monday, Aug. 22 – Friday, Aug. 26
Northside Library – District 8
- 3295 Northside Parkway, Atlanta, GA 30327
- Monday, Aug. 29 – Friday, Sept. 2
Ponce de Leon Library – District 2
- 980 Ponce de Leon Avenue NE, Atlanta, GA 30306
- Monday, Sept. 19
- Thursday, Aug. 22
- Saturday, Aug. 24
Buckhead Library – Districts 6/7
- 269 Buckhead Avenue NE, Atlanta, GA 30305
- Saturday, Aug. 27 – Thursday, Sept. 1
The FLOAT Initiative includes account adjustments, interest-free payment plans, and one-time grants and credits that will be made available to customers who participate in the program.
Click here for additional dates and locations.
