Braves to host Hank Aaron Invitational game July 31

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Braves will host 44 of the most promising high school baseball players July 31 as they play in the annual Hank Aaron Showcase game. The showcase occurred in late July at the Jackie Robinson Training Complex in Vero, Florida. 250 high school players received instruction from former major leaguers, including Hall of Famers Ken Griffey Jr. and Dave Winfield. The players, mostly in the Class of 2025, come from 21 states.

At the end of the program, 44 players will be selected to play in the Invitational’s Showcase Game. They’ll have one final opportunity to show off their skills and receive instruction from the major leaguers.

Multiple top picks in this year’s draft are program alumni, including No. 4 pick Termarr Johnson and No. 5 pick Elijah Green.

The game is scheduled to take place after the Braves game Sunday. Gates open at 7 p.m. and first pitch is scheduled for 8 p.m. Tickets are free and available here.

