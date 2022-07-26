Catching up with Jermaine Dupri!

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Jermaine Dupri is a best-selling rapper and producer and a Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee. He’s also a vegan. He stopped into CBS 46 to showcase his vegan ice cream as part of National Ice Cream Month! Vegans don’t typically have a wide variety of dessert options; JD’s Vegan Ice Cream is Dupri’s attempt to fix that.

JD’s Vegan Ice Cream has six flavors, whose names reference Dupri’s career and the city of Atlanta. He brought in three flavors for us: Chocolate My Way, (404) Cookies and Cream and Apple Butter. The ice cream can be found exclusively at Walmart.

