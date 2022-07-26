Ossoff: Senate probe into Atlanta federal penitentiary reveal ‘abusive, inhumane conditions’

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff convened a hearing Tuesday examining alleged corruption at the U.S. Penitentiary in Atlanta.

“In the course of conducting this 10 -month bipartisan probe, the subcommittee has secured and reviewed thousands of pages of internal documents from the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) and interviewed nearly two dozen BOP whistleblowers and other witnesses, including current and former USPA staff, federal judges, defense attorneys, and former senior leaders at the bureau of prisons,” Ossoff, who is chair of the Senate permanent subcommittee on investigations, said in his opening statement.

“The totality of this evidence uncovered thus far paints a harrowing picture of a federal prison in crisis for many years,” Ossoff said. “Internal BOP records reveal that, for years, some Correctional Services staff at USPA acted with impunity and even lacked regard for human life. The facility was extremely dangerous and insecure. Vast quantities of contraband, including weapons and narcotics, flowed through the prison, enabled by corrupt staff. "

“Conditions for inmates were abusive and inhumane, and should concern all of us who believe in our country’s constitutional traditions, that all people have an Eighth Amendment right to be free from cruel and unusual punishment and a Sixth Amendment right to counsel.”

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisconsin) is the ranking member on the Senate’s Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations.

Ossoff said interviews and records revealed a facility where inmates, including pretrial detainees, were denied proper nutrition, access to clean drinking water, and hygiene products; lacked access to medical care; endured months of lockdowns with limited or no access to the outdoors or basic services; and had rats and roaches in their food and cells.

Scheduled to testify on Tuesday are Dr. Erika Ramirez, former chief psychologist at the jail; former jail administrator Terri Whitehead; Rebecca Shepard, a staff attorney for the Federal Defender Program, Inc.; and Michael Carvajal, director of the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Tuesday’s hearing begins at 10 am in Washington, D.C.

