First Alert Forecast: Scattered Rain Today, Hot Weather Ahead

By Ella Dorsey
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Spotty rain is likely through the afternoon, with a few dry hot days on the way.

Tuesday Forecast: Sunny skies in the morning give way to mostly cloudy skies through the afternoon with spotty t-showers popping up around lunch and lasting through the afternoon.

High: 92° Feels Like: 96° Average High: 90° Chance of Rain: 40%

Metro Atlanta & the mountains will see widely scattered t-showers.
What You Need to Know:

Dry weather takes over Wednesday and Thursday, and with lots of sunshine highs will jump into the mid 90s in some areas. Rain and storms return Friday and linger into the weekend.

Feels like temps 95-105 over the next 3 days.
