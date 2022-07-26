Former Falcon Julio Jones reportedly joins NFC South rival Buccaneers, Tom Brady

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Former Atlanta Falcons receiver Julio Jones has reportedly signed a one-year deal with NFC South division rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers to join quarterback Tom Brady, according to ESPN.

Multiple outlets also confirmed Jones will join the top ranked offense in the NFL led by the greatest quarterback of all-time in Brady, on a one-year deal.

Jones will join a high-powered offense that already features tight end Cameron Brate, receivers Mike Evans, Cyril Grayson, former Falcons teammate Russel Gage, Scotty Miller and Chris Godwin. Godwin will be coming off a torn ACL he suffered late in the 2021 season.

Jones was traded to the Tennessee Titans in 2021 but due to injuries, he only appeared in 10 games. He finished the season with 31 receptions for 434 yards and just one touchdown.

Jones finished his Falcons career with 848 receptions for 12,986 yards and 63 touchdowns.

According to ESPN stats, Jones’ 91.9 receiving yards per game is the best per-game average in NFL history.

The Buccaneers recently added veteran tight end Kyle Rudolph After tight end Rob Gronkowski retired from the NFL.

The veteran quarterback of 23 seasons and Falcons nemesis will turn 45 in August.

The Falcons will travel to face the Buccaneers in Week 5 of the 2022 season and will host the Buccaneers during week 18.

