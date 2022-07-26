Georgia Highlands College closes campus sites due to bomb threat

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia Highland College closed all campuses Tuesday afternoon while police investigate a bomb threat.

GHC operates several campuses north of Atlanta, including in Rome, Marietta, Cartersville and Dallas.

“We did respond to a bomb threat at 1090 Northchase Parkway just after 11:00 AM. Our officers did make entry with a representative of the school and did not find anything to cause concern. The school representatives took over the facility from that point. Please reach out to them for further information.” - Chuck McPhilamy, Public Information Officer.

We have received a threat specific to GHC sites. In an abundance of caution, we are ceasing operations for the day as the investigation continues. Please exit all campuses at this time. Check https://t.co/Cmk92dE4ym as updates become available. pic.twitter.com/6DI61atGTl — Ga Highlands College (@GaHighlands) July 26, 2022

In an abundance of caution, GHC is immediately closing the Marietta location for the day to allow local law enforcement to investigate an undetermined threat. pic.twitter.com/rNF18pNK3R — Ga Highlands College (@GaHighlands) July 26, 2022

