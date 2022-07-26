Advertisement

Georgia Highlands College closes campus sites due to bomb threat

Georgia Highland College officials said they received a threat specific to GHC sites.
GHC alert
GHC alert(WGCL)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia Highland College closed all campuses Tuesday afternoon while police investigate a bomb threat.

GHC operates several campuses north of Atlanta, including in Rome, Marietta, Cartersville and Dallas.

“We did respond to a bomb threat at 1090 Northchase Parkway just after 11:00 AM. Our officers did make entry with a representative of the school and did not find anything to cause concern. The school representatives took over the facility from that point. Please reach out to them for further information.” - Chuck McPhilamy, Public Information Officer.

CBS46 has a crew on scene and will update this story as it develops.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Hank Aaron rounds the bases after his record-breaking 715th home run April 7, 1974.
Roswell to host Ron Sherman photography exhibition
FILE - In this March 22, 2020 file photo, customers wearing masks walk into a Lowe's home...
Lowe’s launches initiative to support entrepreneurs, businesses worldwide
Sen. Ossoff has opened a Senate probe into alleged inhumane conditions at the Atlanta federal...
High inmate suicides, sewage backups, non-existent security cited at Atlanta federal pen
Living Legends Atlanta
“Living Legends” Gala to help college students pursue careers in healthcare