Landlord’s unpaid property taxes threaten Lindridge-Martin tenant’s home

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A family renting a home in the Lindridge-Martin neighborhood fears they could lose their home due to a landlord’s 7-year-old mistake.

Mary Ann Schultz said her family moved into the house nearly three years ago. A notice received earlier this month throws that into question.

“I didn’t sleep last night. It’s gut-wrenching,” said Schultz.

The letter from Fulton County officials says the property landlord failed to pay property taxes in 2015 and now owes thousands of dollars by August 8, 2022. If the money isn’t paid, the house will go up for auction on Sept. 6.

Schultz had already begun packing up part of her home in preparation. She said she had reached out to her landlord several times with no – or little – response.

“It’s just up in the air. We haven’t heard a word from them so we don’t know,” she explained.

Attorney Stacy Reynolds with Atlanta Legal Aid Society said Schultz’s family needed to continue rent payments – despite the frustration. Schultz’s lease, which ends in May, offers the family protection.

“A tax foreclosure doesn’t still totally change ownership,” explained Reynolds. “A tax foreclosure still has the right to redeem to give the tenant and owner time to figure out what’s going to happen.”

Reynolds also warned more renters could face scenarios like this.

“As the property values go up, taxes go up,” she said. “It becomes much more expensive to own property.”

She advises renters to get current mortgage statements, check property tax payments online, and check that their landlord is listed as the actual owner of the property.

The Schultz’s landlord told CBS46 his property was acquired in 2015 – the same year the taxes were not paid. The previous owner could be responsible.

The landlord insists the issue will be resolved by the end of the week; however, Mary Ann won’t count on anything until the payment goes through.

“Just being able to give my kid stability, my husband stability with that – it means the world to me,” she said. “I feel like I don’t have control on that. It breaks me a little bit.”

