“Living Legends” Gala to help college students pursue careers in healthcare

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A night of elegance and celebration will honor two powerhouses in the field of Healthcare, Dr. David Satcher and Dr. Louis Sullivan.

Dr. Satcher and Dr. Sullivan joined CBS46 Tuesday morning to discuss the event.

Dr. Satcher said the event is one of the most anticipated of the NMA Convention weekend and serves as a tool supporting student scholarships and programming for the Thomas J. Blocker Society Foundation.

According to a news release, Dean Thomas J. Blocker was a member of the Morehouse Office of Health Professions for over thirty years and during this period he teamed with Dr. J.K. Haynes and Dr. Joyce Nottingham to increase the number of Morehouse Men pursuing careers in Healthcare and the Sciences.

Dean Blocker was instrumental in positioning Morehouse College as the number one producer of African American males accepted in medical, dental, and health professional schools.

You can purchase tickets to the event here: https://bit.ly/3OAVtAt

Who: The Thomas J. Blocker Society (TJBS Foundation)

What: Living Legends Gala

When: Friday, July 29th at 6:00 p.m.

Where: The Intercontinental Buckhead Atlanta (3315 Peachtree Road, NE, Atlanta)

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.