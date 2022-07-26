Advertisement

Roswell to host Ron Sherman photography exhibition

Photographer best known for capturing Hank Aaron’s 715th homer
Hank Aaron rounds the bases after his record-breaking 715th home run April 7, 1974.(Ron Sherman/Photographer | Roswell Cultural Arts Center)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Roswell Cultural Arts Center will showcase the work of photographer Ron Sherman starting Aug. 2. The exhibition will display 20 photos from Sherman’s 60-year career.

Sherman’s work has been published in magazines such as TIME, LIFE, Newsweek and Sports Illustrated. It spans a variety of subjects, but his most famous photo is a shot of Atlanta Braves slugger Hank Aaron rounding the bases after his record-breaking 715th home run.

A reception will be held Aug. 7 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sherman will attend and host a presentation about his career.

The showcase begins Aug. 2 and ends Sept. 29 at the Roswell Cultural Arts Center located at 950 Forrest St.

