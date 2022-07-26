School districts across metro Atlanta in desperate need of bus drivers

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – There is a desperate need for school bus drivers. Most metro Atlanta school districts are scrambling for help to transport your children. Officials have a tight window to fill the positions because many kids are going back to class starting next week.

Pamela Jenkins has four grandchildren in Atlanta Public Schools. The thought of a school bus driver shortage worries her.

“Especially if you’re a working parent going outside the house and you depend on the school bus to transport your kids to school,” said Pamela Jenkins.

Districts across the metro are desperately recruiting drivers. To be fully staffed, Atlanta Public Schools needs 342 drivers. They’re currently down 31.

Tiffany Adams oversees recruitment at Atlanta Public Schools. She says the goal is to keep bus ride times to a minimum and to make sure bus pick-ups and drop-offs are on time. The district is contracting with an outside vendor to help with busing this year to ensure that happens. Student First is busing specifically for the city’s new Douglass High School ninth grade STEAM academy.

Atlanta is also actively recruiting new drivers, attempting to fill those 31 positions as quickly as possible, but post-pandemic, this field is competitive.

“People have a myriad of opportunities to work in a lot of different fields, a lot of different capacities. We have a competitiveness among other agencies such as Uber and Lyft and things of that nature,” said Adams.

Adams also cited delivery drivers like Amazon. But to compete, Atlanta Public Schools is offering incentives like hefty sign-on bonuses and paying for a driver’s CDL training. Fulton County Schools is doing the same as they face a driver shortage as well.

A district spokesperson for Cobb County says their transportation department is 99% staffed, but they’re also still actively recruiting drivers.

“While 99% staffed in our local schools, we always need more bus drivers to drive 108,000 students on almost 1,000 buses every day.”

Gwinnett County is one of the few districts that are fully staffed, but a rep with the school said that could change any day, so they too are actively recruiting drivers.

Parents and guardians hope drivers working with other companies like ride-shares or delivery companies like FedEx and Amazon will see the benefits of working with kids.

“I understand we’re in a bad situation in the world right now, but some bus drivers are going to have to step up,” said Crystal.

To learn more about becoming a bus driver for Atlanta Public Schools and Fulton County Public Schools have literature posted on their respective websites.

