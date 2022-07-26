Shots fired after Atlanta man says someone attempted to steal his dog

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An Atlanta man says he was involved in a shootout in a busy area of Old Fourth Ward after an alleged attempt to steal his dog.

Michael McKoy told CBS46 he was working as a contractor at Jack’s Pizza and Wings when a man tried to steal his Frenchie, Harlow.

“These two gentlemen came in,” he said. ”They’d been hanging around all day.”

According to McKoy, one of the men grabbed Harlow but dropped the dog while trying to run out.

“These two gentlemen tried to take my dog when I walked away from her briefly to check something,” he said. “One of them tried to block me, one tried to run out the door … we ended up drawing weapons at some point.”

McKoy said shots were then fired in the middle of Highland Avenue.

While McKoy said he was happy to still have his dog, he is concerned about safety in the busy Highlands block.

“I’m a little bit more capable than most people of defending myself, but not everybody would be,” he said.

Witnesses told CBS46 they heard the shots fired and are glad no one was hurt.

Jack’s owners said they are aware of the attempt to steal McKoy’s dog but are also shocked by the incident that then happened outside of their establishment.

Chris Bates, Jack’s co-owner, said they are new owners and working to change the atmosphere to be welcoming for the entire community.

“What we’re trying to do is basically tone everything down and make Jack’s a fun, family place to hang out without any violence,” Bates said.

Atlanta Police confirmed they did respond to the incident and took a report.

