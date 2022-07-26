Stockbridge leaders crack down on panhandling, providing resources to needy

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - There’s a renewed effort to snub out panhandlers in the city of Stockbridge while also helping those who truly need it.

There has been an increase in the number of people panhandling, according to city leaders. Councilman Elton Alexander said he’s seen the problem up close, adding that, in some cases, individuals were aggressive and/or appeared to be scammers.

“It’s gotten pervasive,” Alexander said. “[The community] is being taken advantage of by individuals who actually prey on them. [I saw] a gentleman had a sign stating that he was homeless but he walked away and got into a very nice car and left.”

City council recently passed an ordinance that makes it illegal to solicit money in certain parts of the city, including within 15 feet of an atm or pay kiosks. It’s also a violation to solicit within 15 feet of a building, transit platform, or public and private parking lots.

“It’s kind of like the broken window theory,” said Stockbridge Police Captain Ron Momon. “You have to address the small things because small things lead to the bigger things.”

Momon said officers are just issuing warnings right now. They also give the individual a resource list, directing them to community groups that address real concerns from mental illness to food insecurity.

“Arrests are just a quick fix,” said Moman “So, we want to really come up with a long-term solution to this. It’s really going to take a holistic approach to do all of this.”

Alexander, who runs the nonprofit Community Development for Real People, said the ordinance is meant to weed out the alleged scammers to ensure community organizations can benefit from the generosity of those wanting to give.

“We have so many folks who will open their hearts and their wallets,” he added. “We want to make sure this is regulated, that worthwhile organizations are able to solicit funding in the community.”

Repeat offenders of the ordinance could be tasked with community service, fined, or jailed for up to 180 days.

Read the full ordinance here:

