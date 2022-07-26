West Nile infected mosquitos found in Fulton County

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Tuesday, The Fulton County Board of Health (FCBOH) announced that mosquitos carrying the West Nile virus were caught in traps in the southwest Atlanta area near the Atlanta Beltline, Grant Park, and Washington Park.

Mosquito traps are placed in Fulton County every year from July to October to test and collect mosquitos in the area. The traps which contain mosquito larvae are collected and studied to determine if they carry any diseases.

FCBOH officials are now reminding County residents to practice mosquito breeding prevention and personal protection methods to protect against infected mosquitoes.

FCBOH recommends that you turn over flowerpots, cover wading pools, and throw out water stored in open containers after every rainfall. You can also control the mosquito population near your home by removing debris, repairing damaged window screens, and unclogging gutters. They also recommend wearing light-colored clothing that covers your neck, legs, and arms, in addition to wearing mosquito repellent when outdoors.

Once a week the County plans to spray adulticides in affected areas for at least four weeks. The Board of Health workers also plans to visit nearby neighborhoods with more information about mosquito prevention safety and night-time spraying.

For more information about the Fulton County Board of Health and our Environmental Health Program, visit fultoncountyboh.org. For more tips and information on mosquito control, please visit dph.ga.gov and cdc.gov.

