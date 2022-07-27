Advertisement

$1.2 billion is up for grabs after no winner announced Tuesday

Unused lottery tickets can be seen inside a 7-Eleven store in Oakland, Calif., Tuesday, July...
Unused lottery tickets can be seen inside a 7-Eleven store in Oakland, Calif., Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Lottery players will be gripping their tickets tightly ahead of the upcoming Mega Millions drawing with an estimated $830 million prize on the line. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)(Godofredo A. Vásquez | AP)
By Miles Montgomery and The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46/AP) - The new Mega Millions lottery jackpot skyrocketed to $1.02 billion after no one matched all six numbers Tuesday evening and won the top prize.

The new estimated jackpot for Friday’s drawing will be the nation’s fourth-largest lottery prize.

According to NBC Chicago, the largest Powerball ever won was recorded in 2016 when three lucky winners split $1.6 billion.

The jackpot has grown so large because no one has matched the game’s six selected numbers since April 15. That’s 29 consecutive drawings without a big winner.

Tuesday’s numbers were: 07-29-60-63-66, Mega Ball: 15.

The $1.02 billion prize is for winners who choose the annuity option, paid annually over 30 years. Most winners opt for the cash option, which for the next drawing Friday night is an estimated $602.5 million.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The game is coordinated by state lotteries.

