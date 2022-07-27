15-year-old male shot and killed in Decatur, officials confirm

DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after a 15-year-old male was found fatally shot Tuesday evening in Decatur.

Officers responded to a person shot call around 6:35 p.m. at the 3300 block of Peppertree Circle off of Columbia Drive.

Police say homicide detectives responded to the scene to investigate.

Police have not released the identity of the 15-year-old and what led up to the shooting.

There is no additional information. This is a developing story.

