15-year-old male shot and killed in Decatur, officials confirm

Imagen ilustrativa
Imagen ilustrativa(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato Elements)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after a 15-year-old male was found fatally shot Tuesday evening in Decatur.

Officers responded to a person shot call around 6:35 p.m. at the 3300 block of Peppertree Circle off of Columbia Drive.

Police say homicide detectives responded to the scene to investigate.

Police have not released the identity of the 15-year-old and what led up to the shooting.

There is no additional information. This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

