15-year-old male shot and killed in Decatur, officials confirm
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after a 15-year-old male was found fatally shot Tuesday evening in Decatur.
Officers responded to a person shot call around 6:35 p.m. at the 3300 block of Peppertree Circle off of Columbia Drive.
Police say homicide detectives responded to the scene to investigate.
Police have not released the identity of the 15-year-old and what led up to the shooting.
There is no additional information. This is a developing story.
RELATED:
- ‘Senseless shootings:’ metro counties take regional approach against crime
- Shootings near grocery stores across the metro stoke fear in shoppers
- In wake of a spike in crime, Atlanta Police host neighborhood safety training
Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.