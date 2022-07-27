Atlanta police seek help capturing suspects after Midtown break-ins

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects in multiple car break-ins in the Midtown area. The suspects broke into around 19 vehicles in the 400 of 5th St. NE July 17. The majority of the police reports noted that nothing was taken from the vehicles, although one case did note a pack of disposable masks was stolen.

The Atlanta Police Department is offering a reward of up to $2000 for anyone who has information that leads to arrests. Anyone with information can contact the police or Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

