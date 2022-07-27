Back-to-school checklists include Stop the Bleed training for some Ga. teachers

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Pencils, classroom supplies, and Stop the Bleed training? A group of first responders, nurses, and doctors are volunteering their time to prepare teachers and bus drivers to save lives in the event of a mass shooting.

Stop the Bleed Georgia is hosting a series of free, virtual classes right now called “Stop the Bleed Back to School Training Blitz.”

”One of the reasons we opened these programs up to the public for this particular education blitz is because the schools were contacting us and saying, ‘Hey, we have PTA groups, we have high school students or we have parents who want to take the course,” said paramedic and Stop the Bleed instructor, Kristal Smith.

The courses help people without medical backgrounds recognize life-threatening bleeding and stop it with three techniques: direct pressure, wound packing, and tourniquets.

”When you’re dealing with blood vessels that are injured deeply, direct pressure may not be deep enough so you’re actually getting the pressure closer to the point of wounding,” said Smith.

The Georgia Trauma Commission started pushing for school districts to take Stop the Bleed training courses and add resources like bleeding control kits in school buses in response to school shootings across the country. They wanted districts to be prepared if tragedy were to strike in the middle of a school day, and the responsibility to start administering aid fell on a teacher or a bus driver.

While Stop the Bleed training can help save lives in mass shooting situations, injuries can happen anywhere. For that reason, the course is for everyone.

“I believe everybody should take courses like this. I really think, again, almost as a rule, people want to help each other, they want to be that person to stand in the gap. It really is an easy skill set to learn. It is based on the premise that ordinary people, using simple actions, will save lives,” said Smith.

The classes are every Monday and Wednesday until Aug. 17.

You can register now here.

BACK TO SCHOOL STOP THE BLEED BLITZ (WGCL)

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.