Body found in Flowery Branch identified as 19-year-old girl

Sarai Llanos Gomez
Sarai Llanos Gomez(CBS46/WGCL)
By Mariya Murrow
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 7:03 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A murder investigation is underway after police found a young woman’s body decomposed in a wooded area of Flowery Branch.

Sarai Llanos Gomez, 19, was found along Paradise Point Road on June 20. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation released a composite sketch, which led to a positive identification this week.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office says they have video of a man in the area at the time of Gomez’s murder. He has been named a person of interest.

If you have information that could help in the investigation, reach out. Police have set up an anonymous tip line.

