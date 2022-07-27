Body found in Flowery Branch identified as 19-year-old girl

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A murder investigation is underway after police found a young woman’s body decomposed in a wooded area of Flowery Branch.

Sarai Llanos Gomez, 19, was found along Paradise Point Road on June 20. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation released a composite sketch, which led to a positive identification this week.

RELATED: Woman’s body found in Flowery Branch, police need help to identify

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office says they have video of a man in the area at the time of Gomez’s murder. He has been named a person of interest.

If you have information that could help in the investigation, reach out. Police have set up an anonymous tip line.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.