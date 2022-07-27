Convenience store clerk shot, killed during robbery in South Fulton

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A convenience store clerk was shot and killed during a robbery Tuesday in South Fulton.

The City of South Fulton Police Department says officers responded to the Quick Pick Food Mart located in the 5200 block of Welcome All Road in reference to a person shot and found the store clerk suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The store clerk was pronounced deceased at the scene.

South Fulton PD officials say this shooting appears to be the result of a robbery of the business.

Police have identified the victim as a 44-year-old but the name is not being released at this time.

The investigation continues.

